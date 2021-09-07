Report: Former Oklahoma TE Mark Andrews Signs Big Extension with Baltimore Ravens

Andrews has caught 156 passes for 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns across his first three NFL seasons.

A former Sooner has gotten himself paid in a big way on this fine Labor Day evening.

Former Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews has inked himself a four-year, $56 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Andrews has had an extremely successful beginning to his professional career having quickly risen as one of the best tight ends in the league.

Across his first three seasons in Baltimore, Andrews has caught 156 passes for 2,105 and 20 touchdowns - 17 of which coming in the last two seasons.

It is clear Andrews has developed a good level of chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens sense that as well, locking up one of their biggest playmakers for the long haul.

As a Sooner from 2015-2017, Andrews worked magic with quarterback Baker Mayfield becoming one of the very best Oklahoma has ever had at the position.

His 1,765 receiving yards are the most in program history by a tight end and he was named the Mackey Award winner, presented to the nation’s best tight end, for his efforts in his stellar 2017 season.

Andrews and the Ravens open their season one week from tonight on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders at 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.

