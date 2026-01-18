With Isaiah Sategna Changing Jersey Numbers, Who Are Oklahoma's Best 1's Since 2000?

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III announced a return to Norman in 2026, and a jersey switch from 5 to 1.

This is the fourth time Sategna has done this — he wore 16 and 6 during his time at Arkansas.

Speaking of jersey numbers — with spring football still a few months out and the transfer portal frenzy finally calming down (well, unless you're Lane Kiffin) — now feels like the perfect time to reminisce about the great Sooner No. 1s of the past.

With all due respect to OU legends like Danny Bradley and J.C. Watts, this list focuses solely on players from the Bob Stoops era and beyond.

#5 Dominque Franks

Oklahoma Sooners Dominique Franks | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Dominique Franks, like Sategna, switched to 1 for his final season at Oklahoma. The change in number didn't stop Franks from putting together another strong season at corner.

The Tulsa native strung together back-to-back seasons of great cornerback play in 2008 and 2009. Franks had 89 total tackles and six interceptions — two he returned for touchdowns. He was also a great punt and kick returner averaging 19 yards a return.

Franks played in the NFL for five seasons and has now carved out a coaching career. He coaches corners at the University of Tulsa.

#4 Manuel Johnson

Oklahoma Sooners receiver Manuel Johnson runs to the end zone for a touchdown | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

One of Sam Bradford's favorite targets, Manuel Johnson was a four-year starter for the Sooners during the transition from the Jason White-led offenses to the record-setting attacks of the late-2000s.

From 2005-2008, Johnson hauled in 119 catches for 1710 yards and 17 scores. His 2008 campaign was on its way to a big year of production — still had over 700 yards and nine touchdowns. But a broken arm suffered midseason hampered his efforts.

Johnson's one-handed catch against Texas Tech in 2008 with an arm brace will live on in Sooner memories forever.

#3 Mark Bradley

Oklahoma Sooner Coach Bob Stoops talks to wide receiver Mark Bradley | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Mark Bradley, the son of Danny Bradley, carved out a strong career as one of White's go-to pass catchers in 2003 and 2004.

Bradley transferred from Arkansas Pine-Bluff to continue the legacy his father started in Norman during the mid-1980s.

His numbers don't suggest it, but Bradley's 2004 season was special. While Adrian Peterson and Mark Clayton stole the headlines, Bradley put together a sting of performances in Big 12 play to help propel the team to its third conference championship. He posted 23 catches for seven scores, with three coming on the road against Oklahoma State, only to follow that up with a two-touchdown performance in College Station, including the go-ahead game-winner.

#2 Tony Jefferson

Oklahoma Sooners safety Tony Jefferson | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

A three-year starter as the "Roy" backer — the cheetah of the Brent Venables defensive coordinator era — Jefferson was one-third of the "Cali Trio" who came to play in Norman out of high school along with Kenny Stills and Brennan Clay.

Jefferson started as a true freshman in 2010 and showcased dominant play in performances against Texas and the Fiesta Bowl against Connecticut.

While his final year will be remembered for Mike Stoops' decision to play Jefferson as a middle linebacker against West Virginia in 2012, the former Sooner is still making plays in the NFL 14 years later. After not hearing his named called in the 2013 NFL Draft, Jefferson has played for five teams, now as a starter for the LA Chargers.

#1 Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Was there any doubt that Heisman winner Kyler Murray would be number one?

He only needed one season to thrust himself into Sooner lore in 2018. Murray's freakish talented arm and speedy quickness made him a danger to opposing defenses when he stepped onto the field. For a guy who had to follow Baker Mayfield's illustrious career, he did that and more.

His 42-7 TD-INT ratio coupled with 12 rushing scores (also over 1000 yards rushing) is arguably the greatest single-season perfroamnce by a Sooner quarterback ever. Mayfield, Bradford, White, any of the wishbone-era quarterbacks, Murray may very well be the best signal caller in Oklahoma history.