Report: Former Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown Out for the Season

A foot injury this week, apparently similar to the one he had as a senior at OU, reportedly will keep him out of action for the rest of 2022.

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown reportedly got some bad news Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals speedster will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after suffering a foot injury in a 19-9 loss to Seattle.

It’s a major setback for Brown, who was having a mostly successful career in Baltimore before being traded to the Cardinals this past offseason to be reunited with former Sooner quarterback Kyler Murray.

Brown has been the Cardinals’ No. 1 WR as the team deals with the absence of DeAndre Hopkins.

Brown reportedly told media after the game x-rays were negative Sunday. He sustained the injury when Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen intercepted a jump ball and landed on Brown's leg.

Brown had a similar injury during his final season at OU and missed the second half of the 2018 season.

