Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Skip Johnson's Summer Roster Moves
NORMAN — Though Oklahoma's baseball season continues, the transfer portal doesn't wait.
The Sooners open the College World Series against No. 7 Alabama at 2 p.m. Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, looking to continue their magical NCAA Tournament run.
But they are already turning eyes toward next season.
OU added Pitt catcher Sebastian Pisacreta and Tennessee utility player Jay Abernathy on June 11 in their first moves of the portal season.
There figures to be plenty more movement before the portal window closes.
The Sooners' roster features just five seniors — Cayden Brumbaugh, Jackson Cleveland, Trey Gambill, Reid Hensley and Dayton Tockey — but college baseball rosters are often volatile in the offseason.
Joey McMannis, who transferred from Maryland last offseason but who did not play for the Sooners this season, has entered the portal.
With OU's success this season, reaching Omaha for the second time during Skip Johnson's tenure, the Sooners figure to be an attractive landing spot for transfers.
The Sooners (38-22) went 4-9 down the stretch but rebounded in the postseason, winning the Atlanta Regional with back-to-back wins over second-seeded Georgia Tech, 15-8 on May 31 and 8-7 in 10 innings on June 1. OU then swept Kansas on the road in the Lawrence Super Regional, winning 8-1 and 13-2 to advance to the CWS for the 12th time in program history.
Who is Oklahoma gaining?
- Catcher Sebastian Pisacreta started 57 games for Pitt in 2026 and 116 over the last three seasons. As a junior, he hit .288 with 14 home runs, 14 doubles, 57 RBIs and 46 runs scored. He also drew 40 walks. Pisacreta is a career .267 hitter and has a .987 career fielding percentage. Pisacreta is from Swedesboro, NJ, and played in high school at TNXL Academy in Florida.
- Utility man Jay Abernathy played mainly second base and outfield for Tennessee, leading the team with nine stolen bases as a sophomore. After hitting .282 as a freshman, Abernathy hit just .236 as a sophoore with 16 RBIs and three homr runs. He scored 33 runs in 2026. Abertnathy is an Acworth, Ga., product. Abernathy played in all three games vs. the Sooners this season, going 1 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Oklahoma Transfer Portal Additions
Name
Position
Years of Eligibility Remaining
Previous School
Jay Abernathy
UTL
2
Tennessee
Sebastian Pisacreta
C
1
Pittsburgh
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Oklahoma's Transfer Portal Departures
Name
Position
Years of Eligibility Remaining
Transfer Portal Destination
Joey McMannis
RHP
2
TBD
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.