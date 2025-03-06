Report: Oklahoma 2026 QB Commit Jaden O'Neal Moving to the Sooner State
Oklahoma’s 2026 quarterback commit is reportedly moving close to his future home.
News9 anchor and Voice of the Sooners Toby Rowland reported Thursday that Jaden O’Neal, a 4-star signal caller, is moving from the West Coast to enroll at Mustang High School for his senior season.
O’Neal committed to the Sooners on June 24, 2024. He’s ranked as the 11th-best quarterback prospect in the 247Sports Composite Ranking, and he’s rated as the No. 137 overall prospect in the country.
The Sooners have had a previous quarterback commit move to the Sooner State recently.
Kevin Sperry, a 2025 quarterback who initially committed to OU, moved north from Texas to play football at Carl Albert High School.
Sperry later moved back south for his senior year before stepping away from his pledge to the Sooners. He eventually signed with Florida State, where he is a freshman.
O’Neal is one of four commitments the Sooners currently have verbally pledged in the 2026 class.
He’s joined by St. John Bosco wide receiver Daniel Odom from Beliflower, CA, IMG Academy interior offensive lineman Will Conroy and Frisco, TX, tight end Ryder Mix.