BREAKING: Oklahoma QB Commit Kevin Sperry Flips to Florida State
Amidst the worst football season in a generation, Oklahoma just lost a cornerstone piece of its 2025 recruiting class.
According to multiple reports, quarterback Kevin Sperry has decomitted from OU and has flipped to Florida State.
Sperry was the Sooners’ first commit in the 2025 class, pledging to Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby all the way back on March 13, 2023.
In the time since, Sperry changed high schools twice, going from Rock Hill, TX, to Midwest City, OK, to Denton, TX.
It’s damaging to the OU class to lose any pledge this close to National Signing Day (Dec. 3). It’s especially destructive because it’s the Sooners’ quarterback of the future.
But maybe worst of all, Sperry has been one of the most active recruiters in the class since he verbally committed to the Sooners.
Sperry has been largely silent about his commitment to OU after Lebby departed to take over the head coaching job at Mississippi State, and he has been similarly quiet since Venables fired Lebby’s replacement, Seth Littrell, after just seven games.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Sperry is a 4-star prospect, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. 247 Sports ranks Sperry No. 47 nationally among quarterbacks, No. 131 in the state of Texas.
Rivals ranks Sperry No. A 4-star prospect, the No. 12 QB in the country, the No. 179 player nationally and the No. 22 player in Texas.
On3 rates Sperry as a 3-star prospect, the No. 448 overall prospect in the class and the No. 31 QB in the 2025 cycle and No. 65 player in Texas.
Sperry has thrown for more than 2,000 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions for 8-3 Denton Guyer this season.
Sperry isn't returning interview requests, but he told Sooners On SI last year that it moved him emotionally to see his parents weep after Venables and Lebby offered him a scholarship.
“I think just the way my parents felt about it,” Sperry said. “My dad’s not an emotional person. He’s pretty tough. But he actually cried there when I went — I think it was a camp. But he cried. My mom cried too. They just felt something special. And I felt something special, too, so it all worked out.”
Sperry said he committed to OU on the drive back to their home in Austin after a quick visit to Norman.
“Kev was completely free,” his dad, Kevin Sr. said. “It freed his mind. His mind was kind of foggy throughout this whole process.
“He looked completely free when he said it. That was the sweetest part. His whole body looked completely free, no weight on his shoulders. He was just so happy. He’s still so happy. He’s just so happy. And as a parent, that’s all you want. You want your son to do the right things and all that stuff, and yeah, we’re just completely blessed and thankful.”
Sperry committed as a member of the 2025 class beforee the Sooners even had a pledge in the 2024 class.
Of course, OU did eventually land a 2024 QB in Michael Hawkins, who has started games this season as a true freshman.
OU also has a commitment from 2026 quarterback Jaden O’Neal out of California. The 6-3, 200-pound O’Neal is a consensus 4-star prospect out of Narbonne High School in Harbor City, CA. 247 Sports ranks O’Neal No. 7 in the nation, according to its Composite rankings. The 247 Rankings put him at No. 13 among QBs, No. 188 overall, and No. 23 in California, while Rivals ranks him No. 4 among QBs in the 2025 class, No. 54 overall and No. 10 in California. O’Neal is ranked the No. 17 quarterback, No. 103 overall and No. 12 in California, according to On3.
O’Neal committed to OU on June 24, but then last week took an unofficial visit to Colorado because he reportedly wanted to watch Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders play a game.
Now the Sooners are 5-5 and staring at the possibility of a losing record and no bowl game for the first time in 26 years. OU will try to proceed as Venables has yet to hire a full-time coordinator and quarterbacks coach to replace Littrell. OU's coaching staff has gotten closer with Muskogee (OK) 3-star Jamarian Ficklin, who's been committed to Texas State. Ficklin also has offers from Utah and Army, among others., and took a recent visit to OU.
FSU had a quarterback committed in 2025 before 4-star Trammel Jones decommitted last week and flipped to Florida.