Report: Oklahoma Adds 2027 Football Opponent

The Sooners will play Utah State in Norman, according to a report Monday from FB Schedules.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma football / BRYAN TERRY / THE OKLAHOMAN-Imagn Content Services, LLC
Oklahoma has added a future non-conference opponent to the football schedule.

OU will play host to Utah State in 2027, according to report Monday by FBSchedules.com.

The Sooners and Aggies will meet on Sept. 4, 2027. According to the report, OU will pay USU a $1.5 million guarantee for the game.

The contract information was obtained from Utah State University through a state public records request. The contract was signed on June 11, 2024.

It’ll be the sixth meeting between Oklahoma and Utah State, with their most recent meeting a 31-24 victory in 2010. OU is 5-0 all-time against the Aggies.

The SEC is widely expected to move from an eight-game conference schedule to a nine-game format after the 2025 season, which would mean OU’s three non-conference opponents are set. The Sooners are contracted to play at SMU on Sept. 11 and host San Diego State on Sept. 18. Those dates might be moved if the SEC decides OU needs to play a conference game on one of those dates.

OU is scheduled to play Illinois State, Michigan, at Temple and Kent State in 2025 in its second season in the SEC.

In 2026, the Sooners’ non-conference games are UTEP, at Michigan and New Mexico, while the 2028 schedule consists of games against Temple, at Houston and home versus Colorado State.

Published
