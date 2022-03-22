Report: Oklahoma Adds Former Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells as an Analyst

Brent Venables’ support staff continues to grow in his first season as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Brent Venables has made another addition to his coaching staff.

Former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells will join OU as an analyst, 247 Sports’ Parker Thune first reported.

The Sallisaw, OK, product had a pair of head coaching stints at Utah State and Texas Tech, and he has a 57-51 overall record as a head coach.

Wells was dismissed from the Red Raiders after racking up a 13-17 record in three seasons in Lubbock.

The former head coach is yet another offseason addition to Oklahoma’s growing support staff under Venables.

