Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Oklahoma Analyst to Join Lincoln Riley's Staff at USC

    Offensive analyst Conner McQueen will join Riley in California after being with the Sooners the past two seasons.
    Author:

    Add another name to the list of Oklahoma staffers heading west with Lincoln Riley.

    With the season in the books on Thursday, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman has reported that Sooners offensive analyst Conner McQueen will be joining Riley’s staff at USC as a graduate assistant working with quarterbacks.

    McQueen joined Riley’s Oklahoma staff in the spring of 2020 after spending the previous two years at UCLA with Chip Kelly.

    A former quarterback at Texas A&M, McQueen is clearly someone Riley values as he has now made the decision to bring him aboard his team twice.

    Read More

    McQueen joins Alex Grinch, Brian Odom, Jamar Cain, Dennis Simmons and Clarke Stroud as coaches/staff members who have left Oklahoma to follow Riley to USC this offseason. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    USATSI_17257404
    Football

    Report: Oklahoma Analyst to Join Lincoln Riley's Staff at USC

    37 seconds ago
    Kobie McKinzie
    Football

    Kobie McKinzie Chose Football Over Money in Signing With Oklahoma

    2 hours ago
    Kelvin Gilliam, Bob Stoops, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    SI Sooners (Alamo Bowl Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 103

    4 hours ago
    Kennedy Brooks, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Oklahoma Running Back Kennedy Brooks Announces Future Plans

    5 hours ago
    Gabe Brkic
    Football

    Oklahoma Kicker Gabe Brkic Declares for NFL Draft

    7 hours ago
    Alamo Bowl Celly
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Postgame Celebration

    7 hours ago
    Defense Highlghts - Oregon
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Defense Highlights - Oregon

    7 hours ago
    Offense Highlights - Oregon
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Offense Highlights - Oregon

    8 hours ago