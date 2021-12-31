Report: Oklahoma Analyst to Join Lincoln Riley's Staff at USC

Offensive analyst Conner McQueen will join Riley in California after being with the Sooners the past two seasons.

Add another name to the list of Oklahoma staffers heading west with Lincoln Riley.

With the season in the books on Thursday, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman has reported that Sooners offensive analyst Conner McQueen will be joining Riley’s staff at USC as a graduate assistant working with quarterbacks.

McQueen joined Riley’s Oklahoma staff in the spring of 2020 after spending the previous two years at UCLA with Chip Kelly.

A former quarterback at Texas A&M, McQueen is clearly someone Riley values as he has now made the decision to bring him aboard his team twice.

McQueen joins Alex Grinch, Brian Odom, Jamar Cain, Dennis Simmons and Clarke Stroud as coaches/staff members who have left Oklahoma to follow Riley to USC this offseason.

