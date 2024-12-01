Report: Oklahoma Loses Young WR to Transfer Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal doesn’t open until next week, but Oklahoma has suffered its first casualty of 2024.
Jaquaize Pettaway, a sophomore from Houston, will reportedly enter the portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Pettaway was an Under Armour All-American and a top 100 recruit, but his career never got going in Norman. If he leaves, he’ll do so with 16 career receptions for 157 yards and zero touchdowns. Pettaway also had one rushing attempt for 10 yards.
The 5-foot-10, 194-pound Pettaway was the Sooners’ only wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class. His career actually got off to a nice start in 2023 as he led the Sooners with nine catches for 56 yards in the blowout win over Arkansas State. But he caught just two more passes the rest of the year.
It seemed his fate was set, however, when Emmett Jones’ receiver room suffered injury after injury this season and Pettaway was only called on once as a replacement: a career-high 79 yards on three catches. He seemed to have developed a rapport with backup QB Michael Hawkins, who came in to rally the Sooners to two fourth quarter touchdowns, but Pettaway’s playing time diminished and he eventually fell out of the rotation completely.
Pettaway played 127 snaps this season, but only 91 on offense. As a true freshman, he played just 92 total snaps, including 64 on offense.
This year’s transfer portal window opens Dec. 9 and closes on Dec. 28. The spring window opens in April.