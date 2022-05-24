Skip to main content

Report: Oklahoma OL Darrell Simpson Enters Transfer Portal

The former 4-star prospect got into one game during his OU career.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Darrell Simpson, a fifth-year senior from Justin, TX, has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-8, 348-pound Simpson, was a 4-star offensive tackle prospect out of high school, according to ESPN and Rivals, which ranked him the No. 142 player in the nation. He was rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports.

He chose OU over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State and others.

Simpson played in one game in his career — last year’s 76-0 win over Western Carolina.

