REPORT: Oklahoma Spring Game date set

OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione announced the Spring Game has been set for April 24
Oklahoma has reportedly set a date for their annual Spring Game.

OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione joined Sirius XM radio host and former Oklahoma Sooner Gabe Ikard and Holly Rowe, announcing the game would take place on Saturday, April 24.

The Athletic's Jason Kersey previously reported that the Sooners intend on allowing 25 percent capacity at the Spring Game, the same number OU allowed during the 2020 regular season.

While Lincoln Riley and his staff have endeavored to make past spring games a big recruiting weekend, the NCAA dead period will not lift until May 31, eliminating on-campus recruiting opportunities. 

Regardless, the return football in the form of the Spring Game will be a welcome sight to Sooner fans as last year's event was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. 

