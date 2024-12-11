Report: Oklahoma Starting LB Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Oklahoma LB Dasan McCullough plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’5 235 LB has totaled 95 Tackles, 5 Sacks, 6 PBU, & 13 TFL through 3 years



Earned Freshman All-American & All-Big 10 honors



1 year of eligibility left