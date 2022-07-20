Report: Oklahoma Transfer Grant Sherfield Receives NCAA Waiver

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser reportedly has landed another piece of the 2022-23 puzzle — a big one.

According to a tweet from CBS basketball insider Jon Rothstein, transfer guard Grant Sherfield has received waiver from the NCAA and is eligible to play this upcoming season.

Sherfield, a 6-foot-2 senior, needed the waiver because he’d transferred twice after previously playing at Nevada and Wichita State.

Last year at Nevada, Sherfield averaged 19.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor. Sherfield played in 30 games as a freshman at Wichita State.

Among OU’s newcomers, Sherfield will hope to pair with George Washington transfer Joe Bamisile, who also still awaits his NCAA transfer waiver.