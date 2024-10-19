Report: Oklahoma Will Opt for Kicker Zach Schmit vs. South Carolina
NORMAN — Apparently Oklahoma is trying to shake some things up.
According to a post on Twitter/X this morning by OU Insider’s Parker Thune, the Sooners will go in a different direction at kicker.
Zach Schmit will take over the position for Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game against South Carolina, Thune said.
He replaces senior transfer Tyler Keltner, who made 1-of-2 field goals last week in the Sooners’ 34-3 loss to Texas.
Keltner won the job in the preseason over Schmit, who started the last two seasons. But Keltner has had timing problems, taking a delay of game penalty before making a 50-yard field goal against Tulane and then hurrying through his pre-kick routine last week and missing a vital 44-yarder on the opening possession after a Texas turnover.
Keltner had an appendix procedure three weeks ago and missed the Sooners’ trip to Auburn, a 27-21 win.
In his absence, Schmit stepped in and made two high-pressure kicks, including one in the fourth quarter.
Keltner is 7-of-9 this season on field goals, while Schmit is 2-of-2. Schmit also has handled all of OU’s kickoff this season, and hit 23 of his 32 kickoffs for touchbacks.
In his first two seasons as OU's kicker, Schmit made 27-of-39 field goal attempts. Keltner, who played as a backup last year for his hometown Florida State Seminoles, was a four-time All-Southern Conference honoree at East Tennessee State, where he made 56-of-74 field goals.
The Sooners go into Saturday's 11:45 p.m. kickoff with a 1-2 SEC record and a 4-2 overall mark. OU began the week as a 7 1/2-point favorite, but the betting line now favors the Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3) by a point.