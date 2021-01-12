FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Report: Philadelphia targeting Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley

Riley is 45-8 in his four seasons at OU with four Big 12 championships, and reportedly has made an impression on Eagles GM Howie Roseman
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have contacted Lincoln Riley about the team’s vacant head coaching position.

According to Sports Illustrated/Fan Nation network affiliate Eagles Maven, an unnamed source “close to the Eagles” said team general manger Howie Roseman reached out to Riley about replacing Doug Peterson, who was fired earlier Monday.

“It isn’t the first time the Eagles have talked to Riley about his potential interest in the Eagles,” writes publisher Ed Kracz. “In fact, he and Roseman have a good relationship, and it was a consult with Riley that helped sway the Eagles to draft both Jalen Reagor and Jalen Hurts, per sources.”

The report also acknowledges the many challenges the franchise faces in bringing Riley to Philadelphia — namely Riley’s $6.5 million salary and the almost unprecedented success he’s experienced in his first four seasons.

“Based on what happened with Pederson,” Kracz writes, “getting fired just three years after winning a Super Bowl, a coach like Riley and any others may take that short leash into consideration.”

According to BetOnline.ag, Riley has 11/2 odds of being hired by the Eagles. That’s fifth among the candidates listed.

