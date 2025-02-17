Reports: Oklahoma Hires Kevin Wilson as Offensive Analyst
Brent Venables has hired another familiar face.
According to multiple reports Sunday night, Venables has brought Kevin Wilson back to Oklahoma as an offensive analyst.
Wilson and Venables coached together at OU from 2002 to 2010.
Apparently, Wilson’s role as an analyst will not interfere with new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle’s system or methodology. Historically, college football analysts typically are heavily involved in a team’s self-scouting efforts as well as advance scouting and film breakdown of upcoming opponents during the season, although that role has evolved for Sooner aides over the years. Rivals network affiliate OU Insider reported that Wilson will also be an assistant to the head coach.
Wilson, 63, landed his first head coaching job at Indiana in 2011 after leaving his highly successful stint as Bob Stoops’ offensive coordinator at OU from 2006-10.
In Bloomington, Wilson’s teams were 26-47 and never finished with a winning record. The Hoosiers went to two bowl games in 2015 and 2016 after going 6-6 each year. Wilson was forced to resign for allegedly mistreating players prior to the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl.
After resurfacing in the Big Ten as offensive coordinator at Ohio State, where he helped Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes put up big offensive numbers, Wilson was retained by current OSU coach Ryan Day and worked in Columbus from 2017-22.
Wilson then took his second head coaching job at Tulsa, where the Golden Hurricane went 4-8 and 3-8 under Wilson in 2023 and 2024. He was fired with one game left in the season.
His overall head coaching record is 33-63.
Wilson, who played offensive line at North Carolina from 1980-83, is more renowned for his offensive innovations as OC at Miami-OH and Northwestern under Randy Walker and for his work at OU.
After working with Walker to implement a run-heavy offense that featured the quarterback run game and an up-tempo pace, Wilson was hired by Stoops in 2002 after Mark Mangino left to take over the program at Kansas.
Wilson was OU’s run game coordinator and offensive line coach under offensive coordinator Chuck Long from 2002-05, and when Long took the reins at San Diego State in 2005, Wilson was promoted to OC and tight ends/fullbacks coach in Norman.
Under Wilson, Paul Thompson returned from wide receiver to quarterback and helped guide the Sooners to a Big 12 Championship in 2006.
In 2007, Sam Bradford was a freshman All-American, and in 2008, as Wilson switched the Sooner offense to a hurry-up, no-huddle scheme, Bradford blossomed into the Heisman Trophy winner and led OU back to the BCS National Championship Game.
Wilson’s 2008 OU team set an all-time NCAA record with 716 points scored and surpassed 60 points in an NCAA record five straight games.
Wilson’s star running back on that team was current OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray, and one of his tight ends was current tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley.
Wilson continued as Stoops' OC in 2009 and 2010 and helped Landry Jones become one of the most prolific passers in NCAA history.
Venables starts his fourth spring practice period on March 6. The OU spring game is April 12.