Reports: Third Oklahoma Wide Receiver Headed to Transfer Portal
A third Oklahoma wide receiver is entering the transfer portal.
Tom Green of 247Sports reported J.J. Hester is in the portal, and On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the report.
"First and foremost thank you to my borhters and OU," Hester later said in a statement on X. "I'm grateful for everything that has happened throughout my career. Memories that'll last forever. With that being said I'll be entering my name in the transfer portal."
Hester, a redshirt senior, played a prominent role for the Sooners after a swath of injuries swept across the wide receiver room.
He caught 14 passes for 315 yards and a score for OU this year. His receiving yardage total was second only to tight end Bauer Sharp, who is also in the portal.
Prior to his three seasons with the Sooners, Hester spent two years with the Missouri Tigers.
Hester was a redshirt senior this year after he used his redshirt during his freshman season at Missouri in 2020.
He only appeared in three games for the Sooners in 2022 before missing the rest of the season due to injury.
It is unclear if Hester will apply for a medical redshirt, or look to use his redshirt in 2022 since the 2020 season doesn’t have to count against his eligibility due to the COVID-19 exemption.
Regardless, he’ll have just one year remaining once he lands with a new school.
Hester joins Jaquaize Pettaway and Nic Anderson, who are reportedly both going to enter the transfer portal as well.
Hester and Sharp are the biggest losses in production from the 2024 offense outside of quarterback Jackson Arnold, who will also be looking for a new school ahead of the 2025 season.
The winter transfer portal window will be open from Dec. 9-28.
Players do not have to know their destination by Dec. 28, they just have to be in the portal when the window closes to retain immediate eligibility.