Review: Levy Restaurants Raises the Bar for Concessions at Oklahoma Games This Year

NORMAN — Eating should be more than just a biological function at football games. It should be part of the immersive experience.

At Oklahoma, Levy Restaurants has upped the food game in 2022 by adding new partners, vendors and concessionaires that will please even the most discerning (or just plain picky) palette.

“It’s the ultimate,” said Levy operations director Cody Malone. “We’re making memories, right?”

“I can tell you, as a kid, being in Dodger Stadium, eating a Dodger Dog and getting peanuts thrown at me when I was 8 years old, those are the things — in Oklahoma City, rolling down the hill at 89ers Stadium in left field, eating items out of an ice cream helmet, those are the memories that last you forever.”

At OU, Sooner Nation has six home games at which they can sample the plethora of new choices around the stadium. Go ahead, meet up with family at the traditional pre-game spot. Enjoy every bite at your group tailgate.

But don’t ignore the concession stands. They’re just too good.

New this year is Cupbop — Korean barbecue in a cup. At Levy’s annual sampler media day this week, we tried both the pork and the beef, and both were excellent. In addition to the savory meats, the noodles are marinated before they’re served on a bed of rice. Tell the server your heat-level, 1 to 10. I ordered a 5 and it was plenty spicy for me.

Nashbird is back this year with its Nashville spicy chicken sandwiches. They're appropriately hot. Although a cool bed of coleslaw comes standard, I opted for just the chicken breast between the buns for a more accurate comparison to the endless sea of fast-food spicy chicken sandwiches out there. Frankly, this one ranks at the top of my list. Sometimes the bird’s own flavor can be overwhelmed by the heat, but not in this case. The chicken itself was juicy and delicious, and the breaded spice combined perfectly with the meat.

Even for those who don’t love corndogs, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs are simply the best corndogs on the planet. Seriously, trust me and just try one. Fletcher’s — the same ones you get in October at the State Fair of Texas — joined the OU concessions family last year. Of course I had one of those, as I will every time they’re available.

But I also opted for a couple of Levy's own novelty corndog items: the elote corn dog has a tangy Tex-Mex flare, and the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos corn dog has crushed spicy Cheetos sprinkled on drizzled cheese. Adjust your expectations for what a corndog can be.

Boomarang Diner is new at OU this year, and offers a variety of options, including the Diner Double: a cheeseburger, a corndog, and tater tots. It was exactly what you’d expect (and sometimes need) from a ballpark concession stand, and if you’re not brave enough to try something new, you absolutely can’t go wrong with this timeless classic.

Midway Deli has been serving Norman since 1955, but its fare is new to Memorial Stadium and includes all-time favorites like The Arnie Italian, the Vulcan, Coach Switzer’s, the Ranchero and the Slammin’ Sammy.

You’ll be thirsty after all that, so swing by H-Tea-0, where there’s a seemingly endless variety of teas that are fruit-infused — no HFCS here — with raspberry, blueberry, peach or any combination you can imagine. Blueberry was a bit on the sweet side for me, but the raspberry and peach were perfect.

I don’t typically leave a meal opportunity without dipping into the dessert options, and I loved The Baked Bear’s ice cream-and-cookie sandwiches, but what really topped it all off for me was the Oreo Speedwagon from Shake’s Frozen Custard. It’s crushed Oreos mixed with delicious frozen custard, and it was divine. You might also like the Boomer Brownie Chunk.

This is just a sampling, of course. There are plenty of other options, such as a variety of kettle corn flavor, hot dogs, Pizza Hut, a Boomer BLT Skewer, warm pretzel with cheese dip, a smoked sausage and cheese platter and the Boomer BBQ Brisket Sandwich, among others.

For Malone, though, what you eat isn’t nearly as important as who you eat it with.

“Coming to a game with your dad,” he said. “I came to OU-Nebraska in ’85 or ’86, whatever year it was, and I remember eating a hot dog and having a big soda and taking home a souvenir soda at the time. It creates memories that last a lifetime.”