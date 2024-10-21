Reviewing Oklahoma Football Assistant Coaches' Contracts, Salaries for 2024
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables fired first-year offensive coordinator Seth Littrell on Sunday night after the Sooners' 34-9 home loss to South Carolina.
Last winter, Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof mutually agreed to part ways, and Venables hired his protege in Zac Alley. Venables elevated tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley to offensive coordinator and offensive analyst Kevin Johns to quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator on an interim basis.
Venables will conduct a national search for Littrell's replacement at season's end.
Here are the contract terms and salaries of OU's 10 assistant coaches, strength coach Jerry Schmidt and new special teams analyst Doug Deakin going into this season after new deals were approved in March by the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents:
Oklahoma Assistant Coaches Contracts
* QB coach/offensive coordinator Seth Littrell: $1.1m, contract through January 2027.
* LB coach/defensive coordinator Zac Alley: $900,000, contract through January 2027
* TE coach/co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley: from $520,000 to $900,000 and extended through January 2027
* DL coach/assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator Todd Bates: from $700,000 to $800,000, through January 2027
* CB-Nickel coach/assistant head coach for defense/co-defensive coordinator Jay Valai: from $700,000 to $750,000, extended through January 2026
* WR coach/passing game coordinator Emmett Jones: from $550,000 to $664,000, extended through January 2026
* OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh: from $870,000 to $1.05 million, extended through January 2027
* DE coach Miguel Chavis: from $600,000 to $650,000, extended through January 2026
* RB coach DeMarco Murray: from $500,000 to $575,000, extended through January 2026
* DB coach Brandon Hall: from $350,000 to $500,000, extended through January 2026
* Director of Sports Enhancement and Strength and Conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt: from $650,000 to $700,000 and extended through January 2026
* Special teams analyst Doug Deakin: Received a one-year, $180,000 contract.
NOTE: Bedenbaugh and Bates received contract extensions and Alley and Deakin received new contracts in March. All other contracts were approved by the OU Board of Regents in January.