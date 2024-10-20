Confirmed: Oklahoma Has Fired OC Seth Littrell
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables made the difficult decision Sunday to fire offensive coordinator Seth Littrell.
A source confirmed to Sooners On SI the multiple reports Sunday evening from OU Insider and Sooner Scoop. Co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley will call plays for the rest of the season.
Littrell, the former OU fullback and captain on Bob Stoops' 2000 national championship team, was living his dream job as OC and quarterbacks coach for the Sooners. But his offense at OU had become untenable as the Sooners lost to Texas 34-3 and to South Carolina 35-9 in back-to-back weeks.
The OU offense has fallen to No. 128 overall among 133 FBS teams this week, and is 107th in scoring.
Last week, Venables said OU has "a small army" of people working with quarterbacks. From that group, offensive analyst Kevin Johns, formerly an offensive coordinator and QB coach at Indiana, Western Michigan, Texas Tech, Memphis and Duke, will take over as quarterbacks coach while Finley continues to coach tight ends.
Littrell was hired by Venables last year as an offnsive analyst after he was fired from his head coach position at North Texas. After Jeff Lebby took the head coaching job at Mississippi State last December, Littrell was elevated from analyst to OC for the Alamo Bowl, and was promoted to full-time offensive coordinator in January.
Littrell's efforts have been limited by injuries to the Sooners' top five receivers, and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh's offensive line has been in disarray all season as he's had to replace all five starters from last season.
Finley, who also played for the Sooners while Venables was an assistant coach, has no play-calling experience during his stops at Baylor, Missouri, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. Finley did join Littrell in the coaches' box on Saturday after spending the first six games on the OU sideline.
It's the first time Oklahoma has fired a coordinator at midseason since 2018, when Lincoln Riley fired Mike Stoops following a disastrous loss to Texas.
After the latest setback Saturday, Venables was asked how he thought Littrell would handle the continued criticism.
"I don't want to speak and conjecture what he will or won't do," Venables said, "but it's for any of us, man, you should never (listen), whether it's the applause or the boos, either-or. You put your head down and you go to work, control the controllables. That — the scrutiny — comes with it.
"Everybody wants to see success. We've got to smart fan base, they know when it's going well and they know when it's not going well. Regardless of whatever the issues are, our job is to put our guys in a great position to be successful, no matter what, no excuses, no injuries, no new quarterback, no who we're playing, none of that stuff matters. Everybody knows that's what you sign up for."
When Littrell got the job ahead of the Alamo Bowl, he expressed his appreciation for getting to call plays at the school his dad starred as a fullback for Barry Switzer, the school he loved as a kid, and the school where he became a no-nonsense ball player and a national champion.
"This place obviously means everything to me," Littrell said in San Antonio. "I've been trying to get back here for 23 years, and so this is obviously the place I want to be.
"I'm just as much of a fan as I am a coach. I'm a huge fan of Oklahoma. So I have high expectations of this program along with everybody sitting up here and everybody within our program, and so we know the expectations, and hey, we're going to do everything we can to go out and compete and win championships."
Littrell represents Venables' second tough decison as a head coach. Prior to the 2022 season, he fired long-time OU assistant, former Sooners quarterback and accomplished recruiter Cale Gundy from his job as receivers coach after Gundy read aloud from a player's notebook lyrics that included the N word.
Firing a long-time friend and colleague for job performance, however, no doubt takes a different toll on Venables.
"He's been a winner his whole life," Venables said. "He's a competitor, he's a winner, he's a leader. I know he hurts. He's disappointed for the University of Oklahoma, a place that he loves dearly and certainly every one of those players that lay it on the line every single day for us."
This story will be updated.