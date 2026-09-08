Ryan Fodje Remains the Key to Oklahoma's Offensive Line Stability

NORMAN — Despite missing Friday’s opener against UTEP, Ryan Fodje will have an important role to play on the offensive line as Oklahoma prepares for Michigan.

When center Jake Maikkula sustained an injury, Fodje looked to be his replacement. Fodje was even listed as the starting center on OU’s Week 1 depth chart before getting banged up himself, and as a result, the No. 11 Sooners opted to hold him out of the contest against the Miners.

Fodje is now ramping up to play Michigan, sources indicated to Sooners on SI, but his focus isn’t at center.

There is optimism that Maikkula will be able to take back over at center, but left tackle Michael Fasusi was severely limited against UTEP. He played 17 snaps and appears to favor his right side. Georgia Tech transfer Peyton Joseph took over for Fasusi against the Miners, but he’s only had one offseason to work with offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

With that in mind, Fodje may need to slide over and play left tackle.

It’s not an unfamiliar spot for the sophomore. Fodje played opposite Fasusi at right tackle at times a year ago, and he filled in for Fasusi when his fellow classmate missed time in fall camp.

If Fodje’s name is called on Saturday, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle has full faith in his ability to flip sides of the offensive line and play at a high level.

“It speaks to the kind of athlete that he is,” Arbuckle said on Tuesday.

Still, making that transition is far from straightforward.

“I think the challenges that come with that — and whenever I say this, I think Ryan has handled them beautifully — but it’s just the consistency of not being able to just stay at one spot,” Arbuckle said. “He’s one of those willing players who will hop around wherever the team needs him, the O-line needs him, the unit needs him.”

Fodje started six of OU’s 13 contests last year, and he appeared in every game. Four of Fodje’s starts came at right tackle, then he started the final two games at right guard.

Since arriving in Norman, Fodje has consistently said he’ll do whatever it takes to win, and a shift to left tackle would just be the most recent example of that mentality.

“It doesn’t faze him one bit,” Arbuckle said. “He understands what he needs to do on a day-to-day and on a play-to-play basis given whatever position he’s at.”

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