Which Under the Radar Sooners Could Announce Themselves Against UTEP?

OL Heath Ozaeta

Oklahoma offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta jogs off the practice field. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

With Ryan Fodje and Jake Maikkula back on the practice field this week and aiming to return to full strength for next week’s trip to Michigan, the offense’s priority will be simply to execute and get to the sideline so the backups can get some playing time — and that depth can continue to be developed. Heath Ozaeta is now the oldest and most experienced OU lineman, and his toughness, leadership and versatility is an example his younger teammates can follow. With more than 1,000 offensive snaps in his previous two seasons, Ozaeta's presence will help empower and relax newcomers Caleb Nitta and Noah Best at center as well as transfer E'Marion Harris at right tackle.

— John Hoover

S Omarion Robinson

Oklahoma safety Omarion Robinson breaks up a pass intended for tight end Kade McIntyre during practice. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma fans won’t have to wait until the second half to see Omarion Robinson take snaps at safety. The second-year defensive back was candid over the offseason about his struggles to make an impact as a freshman, but he’s had an excellent offseason. Brandon Hall will need younger pieces to step up behind veteran Peyton Bowen and first-year starter Michael Boganowski to build depth on the back end of OU’s defense, and Robinson has the ability to make breathtaking plays on the football to help Brent Venables’ unit force turnovers in 2026.

— Ryan Chapman

WR Mackenzie Alleyne

Oklahoma wide receiver Mackenzie Alleyne runs a route at practice. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Mackenzie Alleyne’s move to Oklahoma went under the radar. The Sooners signed former Power Four stars Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris from the transfer portal, so Alleyne’s arrival after his two seasons at Washington State didn’t get much attention. But Alleyne, a junior, has earned repeated praise throughout his first offseason in Norman. He overlapped with quarterback John Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle for one season in Pullman before the two of them came to Oklahoma. Alleyne caught a touchdown pass from Mateer in OU’s 2026 spring game in April. Because OU will almost certainly win by several touchdowns, the Sooners will get the chance to play a wide array of receivers against the Miners. Alleyne could show that he deserves regular playing time going forward if he logs a strong performance against UTEP.

— Carson Field

CB Jacobe Johnson

Oklahoma defensive back Jacobe Johnson steps up to make a tackle against Auburn. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Johnson has played in 37 games with two starts during his OU career, but has stuck with the Sooners instead of pursuing more playing time elsewhere. While the Sooners have depth at plenty of places, their depth at corner beyond starters Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen plus Johnson aren't yet proven at the college level. Johnson, who has three career interceptions, figures to get plenty of opportunities against the Miners and if he's able to perform at a consistently high level, he's got a chance to be a significant piece on the back end of the Sooners' defense during his senior season.

— Ryan Aber

RB Lloyd Avant

Oklahoma running back Lloyd Avant carries in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Typically, a starter shouldn't be "under the radar," but because much of the chatter surrounding the running back room has been about the return of Xavier Robinson, Tory Blaylock's availability, or freshman Jonathan Hatton Jr., Lloyd Avant has quietly put together a consistent camp. The Sooners will want to establish that the running game has improved and will want to start on the right foot on Friday night. Avant will get a healthy dose of carries with the starters and showcase his consistent play — running, catching and blitz pickups.

— Brady Trantham

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