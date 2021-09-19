Saturday was a Milestone Day in the Life and Career of Bob Stoops

The former Oklahoma head coach was honored on the field during Oklahoma's 23-16 win over Nebraska.

Saturday was a special day in college football as historic rivals Oklahoma and Nebraska rekindled their old rivalry for the first time in over a decade since the Cornhuskers left the Big 12 for the Big Ten.

On a day that was a blast for so many fans and former players and coaches, perhaps nobody had a more special afternoon than former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops.

Stoops began his day as an analyst for Fox Sports on their Saturday morning pregame show “Big Noon Kickoff,” which was set up just outside the stadium.

Bob Stoops BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

He held court in front of a large crowd that was very excited to see him, leading them in “Boomer Sooner” chants as well as a couple of others one could probably guess. Stoops was living his best life, and that was only the beginning.

From there, he got to see his former team knock off an old rival he saw numerous times on the gridiron with the Sooners taking home the 23-16 win. The cherry on top being his son, wide receiver Drake Stoops, playing a key role in the process with some big second half catches along the way.

Drake Stoops BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

At the end of first quarter, Stoops was honored on the field with his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame alongside other Oklahoma legends, including The King himself, Barry Switzer.

In a life and career full of highlights, Saturday will assuredly be right near the top for Stoops as an all-time milestone.

Not only did he get to serve as an analyst before his former team’s huge rival matchup, but he was inducted into the Hall of Fame during a game in which his son helped the Sooners get the win.

It truly does not get much better than that for the legendary Oklahoma coach.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.