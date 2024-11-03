Schedule Review: A Look at Oklahoma's Opponents After Week 10
Temple
The Owls got a week off before going to Tulane at 3 p.m. Saturday in a battle between Oklahoma non-conference opponents. Temple enters the contest at 2-6, while the Green Wave is rolling at 7-2.
Houston
There are no problems in Houston anymore. The Cougars upset then-No. 17 Kansas State 24-19 as Cougar fans stormed the field. Houston has won back-to-back games for the first time this season, improving to 4-5 and having a chance at bowl eligibility with three games left. The Cougars could officially have a winning streak after a trip to 3-6 Arizona at 9:15 p.m. Friday.
Tulane
At 7-2, Tulane still hasn’t lost since its trip to Norman as it entered its bye week on a six-game winning streak. After a week of rest, that streak will likely be extended to seven after hosting 2-6 Temple on Saturday.
Tennessee
The Volunteers are back on a winning streak after a 28-18 victory over Kentucky. And that run should only get longer with 2-7 Mississippi State next at 6 p.m. Saturday.
At 7-1 with only four weeks left in the season, Tennessee has asserted itself as a College Football Playoff contender.
Auburn
The Tigers became Vanderbilt’s newest victim on Saturday with a 17-7 loss. Like OU, Auburn, which is 3-6 overall, has only one SEC win so far this season – a 24-10 win against Kentucky last week. The Tigers also need to win out to reach a bowl with Louisiana Monroe next after a bye week, but their season ends with Texas A&M and Alabama.
Texas
The Longhorns enjoyed their second bye week of the season before the homestretch of their season. Texas will return to action hosting Florida, which just had Georgia on the ropes Saturday night.
At 7-1 and fighting for a CFP spot, Texas A&M is the only ranked team left on Texas’ schedule.
South Carolina
Shane Beamer led the Gamecocks in probably the biggest upset of the week. South Carolina handed then-No. 10 Texas A&M its first loss of the season, and by a large margin at 44-20. The Gamecocks are 5-3 after winning two in a row. Next is a trip to Vanderbilt at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, where USC will look to reach bowl eligibility.
Ole Miss
Viewing discretion should have been advised, especially for Arkansas fans, as Ole Miss slaughtered the Razorbacks 63-31 on Saturday in Fayetteville. The Rebels put up 694 total yards, 562 of which were through the air as Jaxson Dart threw for 515 yards and six TDs.
At 7-2 and coming off its best offensive performance of the season, Ole Miss will host No. 2 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Maine
The Sooners torched Maine 59-14 in the Black Bears’ only FBS contest of the season Saturday. Maine dropped to 4-5 before regularly scheduled programming against Bryant next.
Missouri
The Tigers will be coming off a bye week before hosting OU at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Missouri was shutout by Alabama in its last outing, though, dropping to 6-2 and barely staying put inside the top 25.
Alabama
The Crimson Tide got a week off after thumping Missouri and before heading to LSU for a top-20 matchup in Baton Rouge at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both at 6-2, the loser of this one will surely have its CFP hopes erased.
LSU
Both LSU and Alabama will be fully rested coming off bye weeks before their showdown Saturday night. At 6-2, a loss to Bama would likely knock the Tigers out of CFP contention.