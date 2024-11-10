Schedule Review: A Look at Oklahoma's Opponents After Week 11
Temple
Temple has lost two straight after getting hammered by Tulane 52-6 on Saturday. At 2-7, the Owls will host another 2-7 squad in Florida Atlantic at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Houston
The Cougars got a break after upsetting Kansas State last week. After winning back-to-back games the first time this season, Houston is 4-5 and has three more chances to notch a pair of wins and reach bowl eligibility. First, it’ll be a trip to Arizona at 9:15 p.m. Friday.
Tulane
The Green Wave keep rolling with their seventh win in a row over Temple, 52-6. The toughest part of Tulane’s conference schedule is still ahead, though, with a trip to Navy next then hosting Memphis after a bye week. Tulane is undefeated in AAC play, though, and in the driver’s seat to play for a championship the first weekend in December.
Tennessee
Josh Heupel’s Tennessee handled Jeff Lebby’s Mississippi State 33-14 on Saturday. The No. 7 Volunteers are right in the middle of College Football Playoff contention at 8-1 and riding a four-game winning streak since slipping up against Arkansas.
Next is a big one for Tennessee, though. The Volunteers will head to Georgia, which just lost to Ole Miss, for a night game in Athens at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Get past that, and things get easier for the Volunteers against UTEP and Vanderbilt.
Auburn
The Tigers got a much-needed break after losing to Vanderbilt 17-7 last week. At 3-6, Auburn has to win out during its last stretch of the season to reach bowl eligibility. Next is Louisiana Monroe at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, but after that is Texas A&M and Alabama.
Texas
The No. 5 Longhorns had their way with a short-handed Florida team, 49-17 in Austin. Texas is 8-1 and eyeing a chance at a conference championship in its first season in the SEC. Arkansas at 11 a.m. Saturday, Kentucky and Texas A&M are what’s between Texas and not being back, but somewhere it’s never been before.
South Carolina
The Gamecocks have rattled off three straight wins after putting it on Vanderbilt 28-7 in Nashville. South Carolina’s winning streak started in Norman with that 35-9 win over Oklahoma.
Saturday’s win boosted USC to bowl eligibility at 6-3 before hosting Missouri at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. It will be the Gamecocks final SEC matchup of the season before finishing against Wofford and Clemson.
Ole Miss
The Rebels notched the biggest win of the week – cruising past No. 3 Georgia 28-10 in Oxford. The win put Ole Miss at 8-2 and back into the CFP picture despite entering the week ranked 16th.
Ole Miss now gets a bye week before concluding the season against SEC bottom dwellers Florida and Mississippi State.
Maine
Back to playing FCS competition, Maine got a 38-26 victory over Bryant. The win got the Black Bears back to .500 at 5-5 with Elon and New Hampshire left on their schedule.
Missouri
The Tigers renewed an old rivalry and won a wild one against the Sooners. Afterward, Eliah Drinkwitz proclaimed his 7-2 and 24th-ranked Tigers were still in the hunt for a CFP spot.
Missouri travels to South Carolina next at 3:15 p.m. Saturday before playing Mississippi State and Arkansas.
Alabama
Alabama looked like, well, Alabama in a 42-13 win over LSU inside Death Valley with ESPN’s College GameDay in town. The No.11 Crimson Tide made a statement that they’re still worthy of a CFP berth at 7-2.
It’s essentially a week off for Bama now hosting Mercer at 1 p.m. Saturday.
LSU
And now the team on the other side of that beating. No. 16 LSU dropped to 6-3 and most likely out of CFP contention with the home loss to Alabama.
The Tigers will travel to Florida at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.