Schedule Review: A Look at Oklahoma's Opponents After Week 7
Temple
The Owls got a break after losing back-to-back games and falling to 1-5. Temple has a good shot at doubling its win total, though, when it hosts Tulsa at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Houston
The Cougars were off this week after notching their first Big 12 win against TCU last week to improve to 2-4. Now, Houston gets Kansas, which is back to its old ways at 1-5 having only beaten an FCS team so far.
Tulane
At 4-2, Tulane entered its bye week on a three-game winning streak, having not lost since dropping one to OU in Week 3. The Green Wave will host Rice at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tennessee
It took overtime, but Tennessee avoided back-to-back losses with a 23-17 win over Florida at home. The Volunteers improved to 5-1 before hosting Alabama, which is also coming off an upset loss and close call.
Auburn
The Tigers got a much-needed bye week after three losses in a row and still hunting for their first SEC win. Their next chance at a conference will be on the road against Missouri on Saturday.
Texas
No need to make you relive this.
At 6-0, the Longhorns host Georgia at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a top-five matchup.
South Carolina
The Gamecocks were oh-so-close to being the second team to upset mighty Alabama, or as Brent Venables says, Darth Vader, for the second-straight week but lost 27-25. After a miraculous late TD and recovering an onside kick, South Carolina was another big play away from securing the upset in Tuscaloosa.
Dropping to 3-3 after back-to-back SEC losses, South Carolina will now travel to Norman on Saturday.
Ole Miss
The Rebels nearly pulled off the rare feat of beating LSU at home under a night Louisiana sky. But after Ole Miss settled for a field in overtime, the Tigers found the end zone to win 29-26.
At 5-2, Ole Miss will get a week off before hosting OU on Oct. 26.
Maine
Undefeated Delaware handled Maine 44-21, dropping the Black Bears back down to .500 at 3-3. Maine had won two in a row before Saturday. Next, the Black Bears host Villanova at noon Saturday.
Missouri
Somehow, Missouri ended up in Massachusetts for a football game. The Tigers handled UMass 45-3 a week after getting thumped themselves by Texas A&M.
Mizzou is 5-1 and will host Auburn on Saturday.
Alabama
The Crimson Tide nearly suffered another upset but stormed back in the fourth quarter and fought off South Carolina to keep Tuscaloosa from imploding.
After losing to Vanderbilt and barely beating South Carolina, things only get more challenging for Bama on the road against Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
LSU
Somehow, someway, like they always do, the Tigers found a way to defend their house. LSU never led against Ole Miss until a walk-off TD in overtime to win 29-26.
The Tigers improved to 5-1 and have won five in a row since a Week 1 loss to USC. Next, LSU travels to Arkansas.