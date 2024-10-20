Schedule Review: A Look at Oklahoma's Opponents After Week 8
Temple
The Owls finally got another victory, doubling their win total after beating Tulsa 20-10. Temple improved to 2-5 while TU dropped to the same mark. To put in perspective how mightily Temple has struggled, Terrez Worthy got into the end zone to score the first rushing touchdown all season for the Owls by a running back.
Temple gets a trip to East Carolina next at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Houston
After beating TCU two weeks ago, Houston came out of its bye week by getting beat up on again. Kansas handled the Cougars 42-14 for not only its first Big 12 win of the season, but the first time in 2024 the Jayhawks beat an FBS team.
Houston is now 2-5 before hosting Utah on Saturday.
Tulane
The Green Wave has been rolling, winning its fourth game in a row with a 24-10 victory over Rice on Saturday. At 5-2, Tulane hasn’t lost since facing OU in Week 3.
Saturday will be Tulane’s toughest challenge since then, though, with a road game against North Texas, which is also 5-2, at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tennessee
The Volunteers asserted their dominance in the SEC with a 24-17 win over Alabama. At 6-1, Tennessee is back to being a top-10 team after taking down the Crimson Tide.
Tennessee now gets a week off before hosting Kentucky.
Auburn
The Tigers are still trying to notch their first SEC win after falling short to the other Tigers from Missouri. Auburn has lost four straight while plummeting to 2-5 and getting Hugh Freeze on the hot seat.
And nothing gets easier in the SEC with a trip to Kentucky next at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
Texas
The then-No. 1 Longhorns suffered their first loss of the season to Georgia 30-15 in a top-5 matchup in prime time. Now Texas goes to No. 25 Vanderbilt (5-2), and things didn’t work out for the last team that traveled to Nashville after battling Georgia.
South Carolina
Once again, Sooner fans know what happened here, so there’s no need to make you relive it.
Ole Miss
The Rebels, at 5-2 and ranked inside the top 20, got a week to rest before welcoming the Sooners at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Maine
Thank goodness the Sooners have Maine left on their schedule. Despite being 4-3, the Black Bears aren’t slouches, though. They just upset FCS No. 5 Villanova 35-7 thanks to an outstanding defensive performance.
Maine goes to 6-1 Rhode Island on Saturday before its trip to Norman.
Missouri
The Tigers keep finding ways to win (unless they’re playing Texas A&M). Mizzou escaped a scare from Auburn, 21-17, to improve to 6-1 and stay put in the top 20.
Now, though, the Tigers get an angry Alabama team that just lost to Tennessee.
Alabama
The Crimson Tide has lost two of its last three outings. And both losses have come in the state of Tennessee. Most recently, it was the Volunteers knocking Bama down to 5-2 with a 24-17 loss.
Alabama will host 6-1 Missouri on Saturday.
LSU
There are apparently a lot of Tigers lurking in the SEC. The LSU Tigers cruised past Arkansas 34-10 on Saturday in Fayetteville.
LSU will now go to College Station for a top-15 matchup against Texas A&M on Saturday.