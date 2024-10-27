Schedule Review: A Look at Oklahoma's Opponents After Week 9
Temple
After finally getting back in the win column last week, Temple was dismantled by East Carolina on Saturday 56-34 after trailing by only six points at the half.
The Owls are 2-6 and will get a break before heading to Tulane, another former Oklahoma opponent and one of the best teams in the AAC.
Houston
The Cougars got another dub over Utah, 17-14. It was Houston’s second Big 12 win as it tries to crawl back to .500 at 3-5.
It likely won’t be back-to-back wins for the Cougars, though, with No. 16 Kansas State next at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tulane
The Green Wave finally got somewhat of a challenge Saturday and still prevailed against North Texas, 45-37. The Mean Green scored a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the margin seem closer than what most of the game really was.
At 6-2, Tulane is rolling with five straight wins and will now go to Charlotte on Halloween night.
Tennessee
The Volunteers got a bye after beating Alabama last week. Tennessee (6-1) now will host Kentucky, which is 3-5 and just lost to Auburn at home.
Auburn
The Tigers beat Kentucky 24-10 to finally get their first SEC win of the season. The victory halted a four-game losing streak to start conference play.
Auburn will now need that momentum against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Texas
The Longhorns survived their trip to Nashville, slipping past Vanderbilt 27-24. Texas will stay put in the top 5 with the win at 7-1.
Texas will get its second bye week before hosting Florida.
South Carolina
The Gamecocks got to rest after beating Oklahoma last week. At 4-3, South Carolina get a steamrolling Texas A&M team that just thumped LSU.
Ole Miss
Although leading an SEC team at halftime for the first time all season, OU squandered it and lost to Ole Miss 26-14. The Rebels improved to 6-2 with a trip to Arkansas next on Saturday.
Maine
OU’s next opponent, Maine will be coming off a loss to Rhode Island at 4-4. The Black Bears will be in Norman at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Missouri
The Tigers couldn’t keep up with Alabama without quarterback Brady Cook, who was already shaken up but was knocked out of the game early. A depleted Mizzou dropped to 6-2 with the 34-0 loss to Bama.
Cook will get a week to heal before the Tigers host OU in two weeks.
Alabama
The Crimson Tide shut out a Missouri team that was without its starting quarterback for most of the game, 34-0.
Alabama is 6-2 heading into a bye week to prepare for a trip to LSU that can either completely knock the Crimson Tide out of College Football Playoff contention or solidify them as contenders again.
LSU
The Tigers suffered only their second loss of the season to Texas A&M 38-23 in College Station. Both LSU and Alabama will be fresh and coming off bye weeks for their matchup on Nov. 9.