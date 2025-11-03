SEC Announces Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Road Game at Alabama
After Oklahoma had to withstand a raucous night crowd at Neyland Stadium, the Sooners will face Alabama during the afternoon.
The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that the Nov. 15 game between No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 4 Alabama will kick off at 2:30 p.m.
The SEC also revealed that the game will be televised on ABC. Oklahoma has played just once at the 2:30 p.m. slot in 2025, and the Sooners got that designation for the Red River Rivalry game against Texas. The game against Alabama will be OU's sixth time of the 2025 season playing on ABC.
For the second time in a row, the Sooners will be tasked with winning in one of the conference’s most hostile atmospheres.
OU beat Tennessee 33-27 at Neyland Stadium — the SEC’s third-largest venue — for its third road win of the season. The win was a much-needed rebound for the Sooners after they entered the game losers of two of their last three contests.
Oklahoma, now 7-2, moved up to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 after its win over the Volunteers. The Sooners' game against Alabama will be their final road contest of the year, as they end the regular season with home games against Missouri and LSU.
Now, the Sooners will play at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, which holds 100,077 seats and is fifth in the conference in terms of capacity.
Alabama had the week off while the Sooners were in Knoxville, but the Crimson Tide will play during OU’s bye this week. The Crimson Tide host LSU — which recently fired coach Brian Kelly — on Saturday, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Two Oklahoma Players Earn SEC Weekly Honors After Notching Huge Win Over Tennessee
- Oklahoma LB Owen Heinecke 'Played Out of His Mind' in First Career Start
- Sooners in the NFL: Former Oklahoma Tight End Crucial in Winning Effort
After falling in Week 1 on the road against Florida State, Alabama has been among college football’s best squads.
The Crimson Tide are ranked No. 4 in the latest installment of the AP Top 25 and enter the LSU game 7-1. They are one of two SEC teams that are undefeated in conference play — along with Texas A&M — and they have earned league wins against Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Tennessee and South Carolina.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been one of the nation’s most reliable quarterbacks, too. Simpson has thrown for 2,184 yards, 20 touchdowns and one interception, and he is third in the Heisman Trophy odds at plus-340, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma and Alabama have played seven times in the programs’ histories, with the Sooners holding a 4-2-1 series lead. Most recently, the Sooners beat the No. 7 Crimson Tide 24-3 in 2024, knocking them out of College Football Playoff contention. OU won its only game ever at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2003 when the Sooners beat the Crimson Tide 20-13.