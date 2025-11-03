Sooners in the NFL: Former Oklahoma Tight End Crucial in Winning Effort
Mark Andrews may no longer put up flashy numbers week in and week out, but he is still a reliable weapon in the Baltimore Ravens’ offense.
Andrews, who attended Oklahoma from 2014 to 2017, caught two touchdown passes in the Ravens’ 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. Those were Andrews’ only two catches of the game, and he ended the contest with 22 yards.
Andrews’ 6-5, 250-pound frame proved valuable for the Ravens in a game where they punted six times. His touchdown receptions were Baltimore’s first two of the contest and gave the Ravens a lead that they never surrendered.
So far in 2025, Andrews has caught 26 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns. He has caught two passes or more in each of the Ravens’ last six games.
Andrews is playing his eighth season in the NFL, each of which he has spent in Baltimore. The tight end has eclipsed 500 yards every year since entering the league in 2018. His most notable campaign came in 2021, when Andrews registered 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns on 107 catches to earn First Team All-Pro honors.
Andrews redshirted his first year (2014) in Norman before becoming a key piece to the Sooners’ offense. He combined for 14 touchdowns during his first two seasons of play in Norman.
In 2017, Andrews was a key target for OU quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff. He ended his final season at OU with 958 yards and eight touchdowns, helping him win the Mackey Award and unanimous All-American honors.
Ex-Oklahoma wideout logs multiple explosive plays for Chiefs
Though the Kansas City Chiefs came up short in their 28-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, former OU receiver Hollywood Brown continued his strong season.
Brown caught two passes for 73 yards, finishing as Patrick Mahomes’ second-most-productive target. His receptions went for 40 and 33 yards, which were the Chiefs’ first and second longest plays of the game.
Despite Brown’s strong outing, Mahomes had an uncharacteristic day, which cost the Chiefs. The star quarterback completed just 15 of his 34 pass attempts for 250 yards and an interception, and both of Kansas City’s two touchdowns came on the ground.
In nine games, Brown has caught 34 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns. Brown is second on the Chiefs in receiving, behind only veteran tight end Travis Kelce.
Brown is in his seventh NFL season and his second with the Chiefs. He began his career in Baltimore, where he played three seasons. Arizona then acquired Brown ahead of the 2022 season, and he spent two years with the Cardinals before signing with Kansas City before the 2024 campaign.
The wide receiver played two seasons at OU after beginning his collegiate career at the junior college level. During his two years in Norman, Brown compiled 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns. Brown earned First Team All-American honors in 2018, his junior year, before he declared for the NFL Draft.
Former Oklahoma QB wins in shootout
Caleb Williams, who spent just one season as a Sooner, had a stellar performance in the Chicago Bears’ 47-42 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Williams went for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-34 passing as the Bears improved to 5-3. He threw a game-winning, 58-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colston Loveland with 17 seconds remaining.
Williams is playing his second season in the NFL after the Bears selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This year, Williams has thrown for 1,916 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing for two scores.
At one point, Williams seemed poised to be the next great OU quarterback. As a true freshman in 2021, Williams took the starting quarterback job from Spencer Rattler and earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors.
Williams, though, opted to transfer after that season and follow former OU coach Lincoln Riley to USC. He won both the Heisman Trophy and the Maxwell Award in 2022, his first season with the Trojans.