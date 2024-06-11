All Sooners

SEC Announces Kickoff Windows for Oklahoma's 2024 Schedule

The Sooners will play at least six afternoon or night games this fall.

Bryce McKinnis

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation crew speak on the sideline during pre-game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers; Marty Smith (far left, Tim Tebow (center left), Jordan Rodgers (center), Roman Harper (center right), Paul Finebaum (far right) at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation crew speak on the sideline during pre-game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers; Marty Smith (far left, Tim Tebow (center left), Jordan Rodgers (center), Roman Harper (center right), Paul Finebaum (far right) at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
NORMAN — Kickoff windows for Oklahoma’s remaining 2024 conference games have been set.

Times for the Sooners’ non-conference opponents and the Red River Rivalry were first reported on May 30. Oklahoma will host Temple on Friday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.; Houston on Saturday, Sep. 7 at 6:45 p.m.; and Tulane on Saturday, Sep. 14 at 2:30 p.m. The 120th edition of OU-Texas will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 in Dallas.

Welcome to the SEC. Some games were given a specific start time while others were given a designated window as defined by the conference: ‘Early’ games to start between 11 a.m. and noon; ‘Afternoon’ games to start between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.; or ‘Night’ games to start between 5 and 7 p.m. Games designated as ‘Flex’ will start in either the afternoon or night window. Here’s the full 2024 tentative Oklahoma Sooners football schedule released today by the SEC:

  • Friday, Aug. 30 @ 7 p.m.: Temple at Oklahoma, ESPN
  • Saturday, Sep. 7 @ 7:45 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma, SEC Network
  • Saturday, Sep. 14 @ 2:30 p.m.: Tulane at Oklahoma, ESPN or ESPN2
  • Saturday, Sep. 21 @ Flex: Tennessee at Oklahoma, TBA
  • Saturday, Sep. 28 @ Afternoon: Oklahoma at Auburn, TBA
  • Saturday, Oct. 12 @ 2:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas), ABC or ESPN
  • Saturday, Oct. 19 @ Early: South Carolina at Oklahoma, TBA
  • Saturday, Oct. 26 @ Early: Oklahoma at Ole Miss, TBA
  • Saturday, Nov. 2 @ 2:30 p.m.: Maine at Oklahoma, ESPN+/SECN+

The SEC Network will air SEC Now: Inside the 2024 Schedule at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 as host Alyssa Lang and analysts Cole Cubelic and Roman Harper break down the fall schedule.

