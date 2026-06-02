Ranking the Deepest Position Groups on Oklahoma's Offense

Oklahoma worked overtime over the offseason to get the best out of its offense.

The Sooners did a nice job retaining key talent, especially along the offensive line, while adding transfers in key spots to try and make life easier around John Mateer.

Once the rotations settle into conference play, here is a projection for what the deepest units on Oklahoma’s offense will prove to be.

1. Running Back

Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock carries the ball in the Sooners' victory over South Carolina. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

If everyone can stay healthy, Deland McCullough will have tough choices to make with his running back rotation.

Xavier Robinson has looked like a star at times in each of the last two seasons before playing through an injury.

Tory Blaylock was a nice surprise on offense a year ago before he also had to play through an injury, and that 1-2 punch behind an offensive line that is expected to improve should be productive.

Then McCullough has some new faces to choose from.

Jonathan Hatton Jr. was, in some ways, DeMarco Murray’s parting gift to the program. He flipped the talented recruit from Texas A&M to give the Sooners a rusher who looked SEC-ready the day he stepped on campus.

Fellow freshman DeZephen Walker also got a chance to shine throughout the spring, as evidenced in the Spring Game, and Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant brings great versatility to the unit if called upon.

Upon his arrival, McCullough said he chose Oklahoma because he loved the group he’d have to work with, and on paper, that decision makes all the sense in the world.

2. Offensive Line

Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi looks on during one of the Sooners' practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Bill Bedenbaugh looks to have built his offensive line back up.

Players with starting experience return in tackle Michael Fasusi, interior offensive linemen Eddy Pierre-Louis, Jake Maikkula and Heath Ozaeta, and Ryan Fodje played at both guard and tackle a year ago.

Throw in Arkansas transfer E’Marion Harris at right tackle, and the Sooners have six players with SEC experience battling for five spots in Bedenbaugh’s first unit.

OU didn’t stop there.

Oklahoma landed center Caleb Nitta, who brings starting experience, and Peyton Joseph spent a year developing at Georgia Tech before transferring to Norman.

The Sooners also love freshmen Deacon Schmitt and Noah Best, who made waves in their first spring with the program.

Oklahoma’s offensive line has struggled with injury the past few years, but if the unit can stay mostly healthy, it’s the most experienced group the program will have trotted out in the SEC.

3. Wide Receiver

Oklahoma added receiver Trell Harris (11) from Virginia this offseason after he earned All-ACC Third Team recognition in 2025. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The biggest win of the offseason was to get Isaiah Sategna back after he fell just short of a 1,000-yard season, but that wasn’t the only good bit of business Oklahoma’s front office got done.

OU added All-ACC Third Team selection Trell Harris, who general manager Jim Nagy believes will pair nicely with Sategna.

The Sooners also added a big-bodied threat in former Texas receiver Parker Livingstone.

Plenty of ACC receiver transfers have shown the ability to be immediate difference-makers in the SEC, and Livingstone should only improve from his tenure at Texas.

Oklahoma’s receiver rotation was small a year ago, but there are pieces that should be able to fit into Emmett Jones and Ben Arbuckle’s plans.

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Jer’Michael Carter finally has a full offseason to work with the coaching staff to build on his nine catches for 101 yards from a year ago, and second-year players Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice are hoping to earn a larger role after being limited mostly to special teams work last season.

OU also added Mackenzie Alleyne, who has familiarity with the offense from his time at Washington State.

The Sooners are also excited about their freshman trio — Jahsiear Rogers, Jayden Petit and Daniel Odom.

Still, the biggest question will be if the Sooners are actually able to manage a large rotation at receiver or not.

4. Tight End

Oklahoma tight end Hayden Hansen catches the ball during individual drills at one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Oklahoma’s tight end room looks much different heading into the 2026 season.

Led by new position coach Jason Witten, the Sooners added Florida veteran Hayden Hansen, Colorado State transfer Rocky Beers and former Tennessee tight end Jack Van Dorselaer.

Hansen earned his stripes over the last four years with the Gators, and though he was primarily used in the running game, Van Dorselaer was on the field for the Volunteers as a freshman.

Beers’ experience is key for a unit with plenty of turnover, but there’s no proven production behind the new trio.

Kade McIntyre has battled injuries in Norman, and Trynae Washington went through a physical transformation while redshirting a year ago.

Freshmen Ryder Mix and Tyler Ruxer project to have nice futures with the Sooners, but Hansen, Beers and Van Dorselaer are expected to gobble up most of the playing time this fall.

5. Quarterback

Oklahoma quarterback Whitt Newbauer stands between reps at one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Quarterback is a weird position group to evaluate depth for.

Mateer is excellent, and he should be back to his best following a healthy offseason.

If he’s able to start all 12 games this fall, the Sooners will be set at the most important position on the field.

And while there is faith in Whitt Newbauer and Bowe Bentley, if OU has to have either of them play significant snaps in SEC play, things could get dicey.

Newbauer has an extra year in the system on Bentley and has starting experience at Mercer, but the SEC is obviously an animal of its own.

Bentley may well be the quarterback of the future, but he would be thrown headfirst into the deep end if he had to play significant snaps at any point this season.

Mateer is as tough as they come, however, so the Sooners should be good in Year 2 with their QB1.