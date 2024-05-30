All Sooners

Report: 2024 Oklahoma-Texas Red River Rivalry Kickoff Time, Network Announced

The 120th Red River Rivalry between the Sooners and Longhorns is getting a facelift in the SEC.

Bryce McKinnis

Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) celebrates after a touchdown during the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.
Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) celebrates after a touchdown during the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

NORMAN — The first SEC Red River Rivalry has a date, time and tentative network.

Popular college football insider Brett McMurphy first reported Thursday morning that the 120th rendition of Oklahoma-Texas — and first within the Southeastern Conference — will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

The game, played in Dallas' Cotton Bown, will air either on ABC or ESPN. It will be the first RRR to kick off later than 11 a.m. since 2017.

Twelfth-ranked Oklahoma spoiled the fun for No. 4 Texas last October 34-30 on Nic Anderson's go-ahead touchdown within the final 30 seconds of the game.

SoonerScoop's George Stoia also reported start times for the Sooners' three non-conference games, all in Norman: Temple, 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30; Houston, 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7; and Tulane, 2:30 pm. on Saturday, Sept. 14. TV details are expected to follow.

Published
Bryce McKinnis

BRYCE MCKINNIS

Bryce is a contributor for AllSooners and has been featured in several publications, including the Associated Press, the Tulsa World and the Norman Transcript. A Tishomingo native, Bryce’s sports writing career began at 17 years old when he filed his first story for the Daily Ardmoreite. As a student at the University of Central Oklahoma, he worked on several award-winning projects, including The Vista’s coverage of the 2021 UCO cheer hazing scandal. After graduating in 2021, Bryce took his first job covering University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University sports for the Tulsa World before accepting a role as managing editor of VYPE Magazine in 2022. - UCO Mass Communications/Sports Feature (2019) - UCO Mass Communications/Investigative Reporting (2021) - UCO College of Liberal Arts/Academic presentation, presidential politics and ideology (2021) - OBEA/Multimedia reporting (2021) - Beat Writer, The Tulsa World (2021-2022) - Managing Editor, VYPE Magazine (2022-2023)