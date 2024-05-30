Report: 2024 Oklahoma-Texas Red River Rivalry Kickoff Time, Network Announced
NORMAN — The first SEC Red River Rivalry has a date, time and tentative network.
Popular college football insider Brett McMurphy first reported Thursday morning that the 120th rendition of Oklahoma-Texas — and first within the Southeastern Conference — will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.
The game, played in Dallas' Cotton Bown, will air either on ABC or ESPN. It will be the first RRR to kick off later than 11 a.m. since 2017.
Twelfth-ranked Oklahoma spoiled the fun for No. 4 Texas last October 34-30 on Nic Anderson's go-ahead touchdown within the final 30 seconds of the game.
SoonerScoop's George Stoia also reported start times for the Sooners' three non-conference games, all in Norman: Temple, 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30; Houston, 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7; and Tulane, 2:30 pm. on Saturday, Sept. 14. TV details are expected to follow.