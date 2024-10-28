All Sooners

SEC Announces Oklahoma's Kickoff Window at Missouri

The Sooners and Tigers play for the first time in more than a decade next week in Columbia, and the Southeastern Conference has narrowed down the start times and networks.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma Sooners tight end Bauer Sharp
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Bauer Sharp / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
It'll be a nighttime kickoff at Mizzou.

Oklahoma and Missouri meet next week in Columbia for the first time in more than a decade, and the Southeastern Conference has chosen that game for one of its prime time windows.

The SEC on Monday announced the window for kickoff between the Tigers and Sooners, assigning the game to either a 6 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. kickoff and a TV designation of either ESPN (6 p.m.) or SEC Network (6:45 p.m.)

The last time they played a football game was 2011 in Norman, when No. 1-ranked OU beat the Tigers 38-28.

Their last meeting at Faurot Field came the year before, when the Sooners were ranked No. 3 and lost 36-27.

Oklahoma's last victory in Columbia came in 2006, when the 19th-ranked Sooners outlasted the No. 23 Tigers 26-19.

They'll play again on Nov. 9, and this time the Sooners are unranked. OU plays a home game against FCS opponent Maine this Saturday before returning to its first season in SEC play.

Oklahoma is coming off a 26-14 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday. The Sooners are 1-4 in conference play in their first season as a member of the SEC.

While OU will be going to Mizzou after playing Maine, the Tigers have this weekend off following their 34-0 loss at Alabama. In their two SEC losses, both on the road, Missouri has been outscored 75-10.

Missouri is 6-2 on the season (2-2 in SEC play) and still ranked No. 25 in this week's Associated Press Top 25. Last week the Tigers rallied past Auburn 21-17. They started the season 3-0, including a 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College, then beat Vanderbilt 30-27 in double overtime before losing 41-10 at Texas A&M on Oct. 5.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series with Missouri 67-24-5.

