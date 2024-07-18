SEC Media Days: Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Says Texas' Steve Sarkisian is 'Probably Right' About Hog Fans
DALLAS — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke openly Wednesday about the Longhorns’ rivalries with Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
But it was his comments about new-old rival Arkansas that really caught everyone’s attention.
“They hate Texas more than they like themselves," Sarkisian said.
So naturally, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman was asked Thursday what he thinks about Sarkisian’s statement.
“I will say this: we hadn't played Texas for years, and when we played them a couple of years back, it was the most excited our fan base has been in a while.
“So I would say he's probably right.”
Arkansas won that meeting in Fayetteville 40-21 back in 2021 as Texas was trying to decide between Hudson Card and current Oklahoma QB Casey Thompson at quarterback. The Horns finished just 5-7 in Sark’s first season in Austin.
But Texas leads the all-time head-to-head series 56-23 against the Hogs — that’s 71 percent for UT, just 29 percent for UA.
The old Southwest Conference rivals renew their hostilities on Nov. 16 when they meet — again in Fayetteville, this time as Southeastern Conference foes.
“We're looking forward to it,” Sarkisian said. “We're looking forward to renewing rivalries with Texas A&M and with Arkansas. We're one of the few schools with realignment that has benefitted from realignment that we've gotten some rivalries back.”
Now the Longhorns are coming off a College Football Playoff appearance and first Big 12 title in 15 years, while the Hogs were 4-8 last year and 1-7 in SEC play.
“You know, the difference is is Texas is certainly a different team than what we played,” Pittman said. “That was his first year there. And now, you know, obviously he's a great coach, great guy, and got a wonderful football team.
“But I'm glad that we're gonna play him at home again, — you know, I don't know if that's fair because they came there two years ago.
“But it's already more than a game. So he's probably correct. You'd have to ask the old hats of Arkansas but he's he's probably right.”
For Pittman’s part, he’s more focused on building a winner. After going 9-4 in his second season, the Hogs have gone 7-6 and 4-8 the last two years.
For a program like Arkansas, an expanded playoff field to 12 teams “gives you life,” Pittman said.
“I’d like to get to the damn SEC championship game.”