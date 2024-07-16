All Sooners

SEC Media Days: Horns Down Can Be Penalized in SEC

The Southeastern Conference's coordinator of officials said Tuesday that the league will consider taunting and unsportsmanlike actions.

John E. Hoover

Horns Down
Horns Down / Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
DALLAS — Horns down? Hold up.

Oklahoma players will be assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty if game officials determine it was used for taunting.

But that will continue to be a judgment call in the Sooners’ new conference, much like it was in the Big 12.

That’s what Southeastern Conference coordinator of officials John McDaid said Tuesday at SEC Media Days.

“Unsportsmanlike conduct needs to fit one of three categories,” McDaid said. “Is it taunting an opponent? Is it making a travesty of the game? Is it otherwise compromising our ability to manage the game? There’s a difference between a player giving a signal directly in face of an opponent, as opposed to doing it with teammates celebrating after a TD or on the sideline. 

“To net all that out, every single occurrence is not an act of unsportsmanlike conduct.” 

McDaid clarified that would be the same result if Florida players do the “Gator chomp” in the face of an opponent, or if Ole Miss players execute the “land shark” gesture in a taunting fashion.

