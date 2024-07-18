SEC Media Days: Why Auburn HC Hugh Freeze Believes Opponents 'Enjoy' Trips to 'Special' Jordan-Hare Stadium
DALLAS — Oklahoma’s SEC debut will come against Tennesse.
But the first true road test will be daunting.
Auburn lies in waiting for the Sooners.
Jackson Arnold’s first true road game will come in one of the most raucous atmospheres in the conference, as Jordan-Hare Stadium’s reputation is known around the league.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck warned Arnold about the Auburn trip, which was coincidentally his first SEC road start, this summer at the Manning Passing Academy.
“He was short but sweet,” Arnold said on Tuesday. “He thought the place was cursed, man. I think their game was like a one touchdown game. He said it could have gone either way, but he said that place is extremely hard to play in.”
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze leans on the atmosphere at Jordan-Hare as his team is looking to take a huge step forward in Year 2.
“Jordan-Hare is a special place. I think opponents enjoy the atmosphere,” Freeze said on Thursday. “We have the greatest fans. Our fans are incredible. Our student section two hours before the game has it packed out.
“It gives us an incredible advantage, I think.”
Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk said he expects nothing but the best from his fanbase as the Tigers welcome the Sooners in for the first time on Sept. 28.
“We're going to welcome them like any other team,” Faulk said. “We're going to show them that it's the toughest place to play in college ball.
“It's not going to be an easy game that you can come in and just walk all over us. No, it's not going to be that. It's going to be something you have to fight for.”
Oklahoma is accustomed to hostile road environments, but there are thousands more fans waiting in SEC stadiums than what the Sooners typically faced in the Big 12.
Still, OU is ready to take on a host of new settings this year in its new conference.
“We love a challenge,” Arnold said. “We want the challenge.”