Former Texas Wide Receiver Commits to Oklahoma, per Report

Parker Livingstone will swap sides in the Red River Rivalry in 2026.

Livingstone, a redshirt freshman for Texas in 2025, committed to Oklahoma on Tuesday, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: Former Texas receiver Parker Livingstone has committed to Oklahoma. He took visits to Indiana and OU and decided to pick his former school's arch Rival. He had 516 receiving yards as a freshman. https://t.co/UmIkscQNU6 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 6, 2026

Livingstone started seven games for the Longhorns in 2025. He finished third on the team in receiving and ended the year with 516 yards and six touchdowns on 29 catches.

The wide receiver earned Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Week honors on Sept. 8, following his performance against San Jose State, when he logged 128 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions.

Against Oklahoma, Livingstone registered two catches for 29 yards as the Longhorns beat the Sooners 23-6 on Oct. 11.

Livingston appeared in four games for Texas as a true freshman in 2024, though he did not record any statistics.

Out of high school, Livingston chose Texas over offers from Oklahoma, South Carolina, LSU and Arkansas. He was a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports’ composite rankings, and was the No. 270 overall player in the Class of 2024.

Per 247Sports, Livingstone is the No. 61 overall player and the No. 16 wide receiver in the 2026 transfer portal.

Livingstone is the second wide receiver to commit to Oklahoma in this portal cycle, along with Trell Harris, who previously played at Virginia. Harris caught 59 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. He committed to Oklahoma on Monday.

Isaiah Sategna, who led Oklahoma in receiving in 2025, has not announced whether or not he will return to Norman in 2026 or enter the NFL Draft. Jer’Michael Carter, Javonnie Gibson, Jacob Jordan, Zion Kearney and Ivan Carreon are expected to return next year, while wideouts Jayden Gibson, KJ Daniels and Josiah Martin have already entered the transfer portal. Receivers Deion Burks and Keontez Lewis played their final games for OU on Dec. 19, when the Sooners lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff First Round.

The Sooners have now landed portal pledges from four players: Livingstone, Harris, offensive lineman Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky) and tight end Hayden Hansen (Florida).

Livingstone isn’t the first Texas pass catcher to cross the Red River.

Brenen Thompson became the first former Longhorn to land with the Sooners in 2023. He caught 26 passes for 471 yards and four scores in two seasons with the Sooners.

Thompson reunited with former OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby this past year at Mississippi State, where he hauled in 57 passes for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns.

The transfer portal opened on Jan. 2 and will close on Jan. 16.

Oklahoma will look to build on its 2025 season in which it finished 10-3 and reached the CFP for the first time since 2019. The Sooners will open the 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.