Shocker: Talented 2023 WR Target Anthony Evans Picks Oklahoma Over Georgia

Oklahoma's coaching staff pulled off an absolute shocker on Friday.

The Sooners added to a stellar recruiting class by landing a verbal commitment from 4-star wide receiver Anthony Evans after Evans had widely been presumed to be leaning heavily toward Georgia for at least the past month.

Evans, a 5-foot-11, 167-pound prospect from Converse, TX, is ranked as the No. 45 wide receiver in the country and the 350th-best player overall by the 247 Sports Composite ranking.

The sudden turn is almost considered a "flip" by recruiting insiders, as Evans was long favoring Georgia before word got out Friday afternoon that he might rather go to Oklahoma.

Evans, who's also a track star for Judson High School, hauled in 35 catches for 491 yards and three touchdowns last year, and also added 15 rushes for 115 yards and another score on the ground.

Evans was offered by Oklahoma on April 15. He visited OU on June 3, and then made his official visit to Athens the following weekend before making his decision.

Evans runs track at Judson and last spring ran the 100 meters in 10.27 seconds, the top time in Texas Class 6A. He also ran a 21.10 in the 200, which ranked second in the class.

The Sooners were in a battle with Georgia, which seemed to be made more complicated by then-wide receiver coach and ace recruiter Cale Gundy’s resignation at the start of OU’s fall camp.

Assistant receivers coach and offensive analyst L’Damian Washington stepped in, taking over not only the wide receiver room but Evans’ recruitment. It's not yet known how much the change of personnel weighed into Evans' decision.

After landing Evans' pledge, the Sooners currently have a trio of receivers verbally committed to their 2023 class.

Houston product Jaquaize Pettaway headlines the group, as the 5-11 burner is rated as the No. 9-overall wide receiver in the class by 247 Sports. Pettaway reaffirmed his commitment to OU in a statement on Twitter after Gundy’s resignation, quelling fears that Oklahoma would have to scramble to bring in wide receivers for the time being.

Oklahoma also has a verbal pledge from Tallahassee’s Keyon Brown. Standing 6-3, Brown brings a different physical profile to the table than Pettaway and Evans. Brown committed to the Sooners mere days after receiving his offer from OU, and has been steadfast in his decision ever since.

OU went into Friday ranked No. 7 nationally in the 247 Sports Team Rankings, but could be significantly higher than that heading into the weekend.

With just over 3 1/2 months to go until National Signing Day, the Sooners are also expecting good news Friday night from 4-star prospect Makari Vickers, a 4-star safety from Tallahassee, who's announcing his verbal commitment at halftime of his high school team's season opener.

