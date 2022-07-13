Skip to main content

Should New Commish Let OU, Texas Attend Big 12 Media Days? Mike Gundy says ‘I Wouldn’t’

The Sooners and Longhorns are on their way to the SEC, but both schools have had the expected representation at the league's spring and summer meetings.

ARLINGTON, TX — Calling it “an unusual situation,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy doesn’t really embrace the idea of SEC-bound Oklahoma and Texas attending Big 12 Media Days.

“It's interesting,” Gundy told a small group of reporters Wednesday after speaking to the room at AT&T Stadium. “We go to conference meetings and OU and Texas are in there. They're still in the conference. But I'm guessing when they leave, they're scratching down things that can help them when they're in the SEC. So it is an unusual situation.”

The oddity of such a scenario would put Brent Venables, Steve Sarkisian and the Sooners and Longhorns players in Atlanta for SEC Media Days, despite their not being members of that conference for another three years.

It would also put BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston in Arlington, even thought latter three still have membership in the American Athletic Conference until next year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Big 12 football and basketball coaches attended meetings in Scottsdale, AZ, in May. Those meetings included OU and Texas coaches. In early June, presidents, athletic directors and other university and athletic department administrators — including OU and Texas — attended the Big 12’s annual spring business meetings in Irving, TX. And of course, representatives of both OU and Texas will take their turn in front of the microphones on Thursday at AT&T Stadium for the two-day media day events.

Gundy explained he “jokingly” suggests the change.

“I think there's a business side of it that nowadays, people say, ‘It is what it is,’ ” Gundy said. “Which, 10 years ago, they might not even let them in meetings.

“The new commissioner (Brett Yormark), I mean, honestly, if I was him, I wouldn't let OU and Texas in any meetings.”

Mike Gundy Big 12 MD
Football

Big 12 Media Days: OSU Coach Mike Gundy Says Bedlam Has 'A Year or Two Left'

By John E. Hoover2 hours ago
Mike Gundy Big 12 Media Days
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy Big 12 Media Days

By Josh Callaway2 hours ago
2022 Big 12 Media Days, Chris Klieman
Football

Big 12 Media Days: Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman Raves About New QB Adrian Martinez

By Ross Lovelace2 hours ago
Chris Klieman Big 12 Media Days
Football

WATCH: Kansas State HC Chris Klieman Big 12 Media Days

By Josh Callaway2 hours ago
Neal Brown B12 MD
Football

Big 12 Media Days: WVU Coach Neal Brown Focused on New QB Direction

By John E. Hoover3 hours ago
Neal Brown Big 12 Media Days
Football

WATCH: West Virginia HC Neal Brown Big 12 Media Days

By Josh Callaway3 hours ago
Lance Leipold, 2022 Big 12 Media Days
Football

Big 12 Media Days: Kansas Carrying Momentum From Texas Win Into 2022

By Ryan Chapman3 hours ago
Dave Aranda, 2022 Big 12 Media Days
Football

Big 12 Media Days: Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Talks Defensive Identity in the Big 12

By Ross Lovelace3 hours ago