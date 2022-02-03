Skip to main content

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 108

On the end of the Caleb Williams saga, a recap of National Signing Day, the latest with men's and women's basketball and more.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway put the finishing touches on the Caleb Williams saga, discuss takeaways from Brent Venables' press conference, recap all the new Oklahoma commitments on National Signing Day and break down the two Sooners basketball teams going in opposite directions.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 108

