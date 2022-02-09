SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 109

On Dillon Gabriel's Oklahoma acclimation, the latest in Sooners' recruiting, an update on players in the NFL draft process, a basketball update and the debut of the "Groves Bro's".

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down some of Dillon Gabriel's comments on 'The Podcast on the Prairie,' give a recruiting update on the recent Sooners additions, discuss players in the NFL Draft process, touch on the latest with men's and women's basketball and embark on the debut of the "Groves Bro's" segment.

