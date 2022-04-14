Skip to main content

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 118

On the latest from Week 4 of Oklahoma spring practices, the return of Bob Stoops to the XFL, reaction to basketball's additions and subtractions in the transfer portal and a recap of the diamond sports' recent action.

Sports Illustrated Sooners deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway recap the latest from Week 4 of Oklahoma spring practices, react to Bob Stoops' return to the XFL, introduce new SI Sooners intern Ross Lovelace, dissect the latest basketball transfer news and give a diamond sports update.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Elam smile v. JMU 2 1
Softball

OU Softball: Lynnsie Elam Named Finalist for Senior CLASS Award

By Ross Lovelace3 minutes ago
SB - Grace Lyons
Softball

No. 1 Oklahoma Looks to Continue Recent Dominance of Texas

By Ryan Chapman5 hours ago
Olivia Trautman
Other Sooners

Nearing Another National Title, Oklahoma Will Rely on Both Youth and Experience

By John E. Hoover8 hours ago
USATSI_14019987
Football

Former Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops Returning to XFL In 2023

By Josh Callaway18 hours ago
4-13 Chris Murray
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Chris Murray Media Session

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
4-13 Anton Harrison
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Anton Harrison Media Session

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
4-13 DeMarco Murray
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Coach DeMarco Murray Press Conference

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
Jovantae Barnes
Football

Oklahoma RB Jovante Barnes Pushing for Early Playing Time

By Ross LovelaceApr 13, 2022