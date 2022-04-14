SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 118

On the latest from Week 4 of Oklahoma spring practices, the return of Bob Stoops to the XFL, reaction to basketball's additions and subtractions in the transfer portal and a recap of the diamond sports' recent action.

Sports Illustrated Sooners deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway recap the latest from Week 4 of Oklahoma spring practices, react to Bob Stoops' return to the XFL, introduce new SI Sooners intern Ross Lovelace, dissect the latest basketball transfer news and give a diamond sports update.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...