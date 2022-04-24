Skip to main content

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 120

The SI Sooners crew's full postgame breakdown and reaction to the Oklahoma Spring Game.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway give their full breakdown and reaction the OU Spring Game discussing the attendance record, Dillon Gabriel's Oklahoma debut, Baker Mayfield's statue ceremony, stand out players and more.  

