SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 121

On the upcoming transfer portal deadline, an NFL Draft preview, the latest action from Oklahoma softball and baseball and much more.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway give their final thoughts on OU's spring game, react to Cody Jackson entering the transfer portal, preview the NFL Draft, recap the latest action from the diamond sports and a lot more.

SB - Nicole May
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Thursday's Contest Between OU and Kansas City Cancelled

By Ryan Chapman2 hours ago
Marcus Dupree - firefighters
Football

Former Oklahoma RB Marcus Dupree Helps Save Woman After Highway Crash

By John E. Hoover3 hours ago
Spring Game Alumni
Football

Oklahoma's Brent Venables: Having So Many Lettermen Back 'Just Fills Your Heart Up'

By John E. Hoover9 hours ago
Ben Abram
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Drop Midweek Contest With Oral Roberts

By Josh Callaway17 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 5.11.13 PM
Football

Bob Stoops Reminds Oklahomans Why 'Lincoln Riley Didn't Invent OU Football'

By John E. Hoover21 hours ago
USATSI_17762948
Men's Basketball

Reports: Former Oklahoma Guard De'Vion Harmon to Enter Transfer Portal

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
Generic
Football

Oklahoma Shaping Up to be Players in the Next Wave of Transfer Portal Activity

By Ryan ChapmanApr 26, 2022
Theo Wease
Football

Oklahoma's Theo Wease Searching For Breakout Year

By Ross LovelaceApr 26, 2022