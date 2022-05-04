Skip to main content

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 122

On Oklahoma players' new NFL teams, the latest in the Baker Mayfield saga, the transfer portal insanity in college football, Umoja Gibson leaving OU, the diamond sports' latest action and more.

Sports Illustrated Sooners deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down all the Oklahoma players' landing spots in the NFL Draft, try to figure out what's next for Baker Mayfield, attempt to make sense of the wild transfer portal craziness in college football, react to Umoja Gibson leaving OU, recap the latest action from the diamond sports and more.

