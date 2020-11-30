FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 32

Hoover and Thune have the latest on Saturday's Baylor game (kickoff time!), forecast the Big 12 championship, the CFB Playoff, try to decipher Tom Herman's future and can't get a finger on OU basketball
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune bring you breaking news on the Sooners' game against Baylor, discuss what stands in the way of another trip to Arlington, describe the potential road to the playoff, foretell the future of all the latest drama in Austin, and try to figure out who and when the Sooners will play basketball again.

To listen, click the play button on the embedded player below ... 

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ... 

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or WATCH the YouTube version below (posts Monday morning)

