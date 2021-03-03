FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 49

Hoover and Chapman with the latest on recruiting (win some, lose some), coach salaries (and why they're worth it) ... and is the romance with OU hoops dead?
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman break down the latest in Oklahoma football recruiting, discuss OU's latest verbal commit, look into the transfer portal, examine the salary of the Sooners' newest assistant coach and explain why basketball season isn't quite over yet.

To LISTEN, click PLAY in the embedded player below ...

OR LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ... 

Or LISTEN on Spotify ... 

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or WATCH the video on YouTube (posts later Wednesday)

