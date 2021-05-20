Sports Illustrated home
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 59

Hoover and Chapman talk about softball and why Patty Gasso felt the need to defend the Pac-12, plus Austin Box, OU running backs, and tons of football.
Author:
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman handicap Oklahoma's softball team at this week's Norman Regional, explore why Patty Gasso is defending the Pac-12, remember Austin Box, talk all-time Sooner running backs and lots more. 

To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ... 

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube (posts later Thursday).

